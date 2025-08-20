Backstage Country
Top Pet Name Of 2025

I have to be honest, I question this survey. I don’t know a single person with a pet with the name Luna. That is the number one pet name of…

I have to be honest, I question this survey. I don't know a single person with a pet with the name Luna. That is the number one pet name of 2025.

I have two dogs, Sandy and Clyde. Three cats, Smudge, Tink, and Sushi. Oh, and two lizards, Lizzie and Snow. Does anybody have a Luna?

Here is what Parade magazine said about the survey. Drumroll please…According to Trusted Housesitters, the most popular pet name for 2025 is nothing short of magical—and if you’re a fan of Harry Potter, it might just cast a familiar spell on you. That’s right, the top pet name topping the charts this year is Luna. Elegant, dreamy, and full of charm, it’s a name that suits starry-eyed pups, curious kittens, and just about any pet with a little sparkle in their soul. It’s clear that pet parents everywhere are absolutely paw-sessed with this enchanting choice!

Top 10 Pet Names Overall for 2025  

1. Luna

2. Lucy

3. Bella

4. Charlie

5. Daisy

6. Max

7. Rosie

8. Lola

9. Lily

10. Leo

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
