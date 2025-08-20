Top Pet Name Of 2025

I have to be honest, I question this survey. I don't know a single person with a pet with the name Luna. That is the number one pet name of 2025.

Here is what Parade magazine said about the survey. Drumroll please…According to Trusted Housesitters, the most popular pet name for 2025 is nothing short of magical—and if you’re a fan of Harry Potter, it might just cast a familiar spell on you. That’s right, the top pet name topping the charts this year is Luna. Elegant, dreamy, and full of charm, it’s a name that suits starry-eyed pups, curious kittens, and just about any pet with a little sparkle in their soul. It’s clear that pet parents everywhere are absolutely paw-sessed with this enchanting choice!