Luke Bryan Celebrates 32nd Chart-Topper as Farm Tour Rolls On

Luke Bryan is celebrating a milestone: his 32nd No. 1 hit, “Country Song Came On,” topped the Mediabase chart as of Aug. 18. The track was written by Ryan Beaver,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Luke Bryan is celebrating a milestone: his 32nd No. 1 hit, "Country Song Came On," topped the Mediabase chart as of Aug. 18. The track was written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, and Neil Medley, and appears on his album Mind of a Country Boy.

"When I first heard this song, it took me right back to the clubs and honky tonks I played before I got to Nashville," said Luke. "I love how the writers kept the simplicity in the track and let the lyric paint the story. WOW #32! I love standing on that stage for country fans more than ever. Thank you for showing up for me."

Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour continues into the fall, with the final show scheduled for Oct. 6 in Biloxi, Mississippi, following his latest performance at the 18th ACM Honors in Nashville.

He scored his previous No. 1 hit with "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" in October 2024, and his first chart-topper was "Do I" in December 2009.

The song's official music video, directed by Kate Rentz, premiered on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT Equal Play, and was also featured on the Paramount Times Square Billboard.

Bryan is actively writing new songs while touring, and this single is expected to be the last from his current album. He is working on a new project with a different sound to surprise his fans. His upcoming performance at Kubiak Farm in Michigan is part of his 2025 Farm Tour, which also includes stops in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Bryan has a custom of performing at the farm in Webberville, Michigan, where he has performed shows in 2022 and 2023. He had a date for 2019 that was postponed due to the weather, then rescheduled for October.

Bryan emphasizes he wants to open up his music style and stay current. He still has longevity in his career and can connect with people through storytelling. All of this demonstrates Bryan is a great influence and continues his popularity in country music.

