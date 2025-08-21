This Day in Country History: August 21

The Grand Ole Opry held a fun and memorable two-day event to celebrate the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse that passed over the Nashville area. Other notable events on this day in country music history include Luke Bryan becoming a brand ambassador for a popular apparel brand, artists receiving honors, and Dustin Lynch's invitation to the Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Artists such as Luke Bryan and Brenda Lee had milestones on Aug. 21, including:

2018: The Music City Walk of Fame inducted Brenda Lee, Ben Folds, Ray Stevens, and Jennie Seeley on Aug. 21. They received stars for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and the country music industry.

Cultural Milestones

The Grand Ole Opry hosted significant milestones on Aug. 21, including:

2017: The Grand Ole Opry threw a party for the total solar eclipse that passed over the Nashville area. To celebrate the event, fans and stars headed to the Opry Plaza for the Opry's Total Eclipse Plaza Party with performances by Levon and Ashley McBryde, while Little Big Town and Darius Rucker played the night before the eclipse.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hat's off to these notable song honors:

2017: Tim McGraw's “Humble and Kind” received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This song was from McGraw's 14th studio album, Damn Country Music.

Industry Changes and Challenges

An arrest and a show cancellation were industry challenges highlighted on Aug. 21:

2018: Authorities arrested the “Redneck Woman” singer, Gretchen Wilson, after she allegedly created a disturbance at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. They charged her with breach of peace and a minor disturbance on the flight. Wilson secured release after posting a $1,000 bond, and the charges were later dropped.

