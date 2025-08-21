Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday: Dog Dilema

I think most of us have been a dog sitter at some time. You get an extra furry friend or two in your home for a week or two. But…

Rob Tanner
I think most of us have been a dog sitter at some time. You get an extra furry friend or two in your home for a week or two. But sometimes it turns into a dilemma. That is what happened on this What Would You Do Wednesday. Here is the problem.

"My friend just asked me if I could watch her dog so she and her husband can take a last minute, end of Summer vacation. I love the dog and told her I would. When I messaged her and asked how much she was going to pay me she said she wasn't. I thought she was joking. She thought I was kidding. That's where we left it at. She said if I was watching a kid I would get paid. She said her dog is much less work than a kid and she would do it for me for free. She knows I'm strapped for cash so she could have thrown me a couple of bucks. She and her husband don't leave until tomorrow. Am I a bad friend for demanding money OR is she a bad friend for not offering to pay? Would it be wrong if I canceled on her?"

Our thoughts below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
