What Would You Do Wednesday: Dog Dilema

I think most of us have been a dog sitter at some time. You get an extra furry friend or two in your home for a week or two. But sometimes it turns into a dilemma. That is what happened on this What Would You Do Wednesday. Here is the problem.

"My friend just asked me if I could watch her dog so she and her husband can take a last minute, end of Summer vacation. I love the dog and told her I would. When I messaged her and asked how much she was going to pay me she said she wasn't. I thought she was joking. She thought I was kidding. That's where we left it at. She said if I was watching a kid I would get paid. She said her dog is much less work than a kid and she would do it for me for free. She knows I'm strapped for cash so she could have thrown me a couple of bucks. She and her husband don't leave until tomorrow. Am I a bad friend for demanding money OR is she a bad friend for not offering to pay? Would it be wrong if I canceled on her?"