Whataburger Indian Land Celebrates Grand Opening

As native Texans, we've waited a long time for this day. Whataburger Indian Land is now officially open. The South Carolina location is celebrating with a grand opening and plenty of festivities. So let's find out what's in store at the 8576 Charlotte Highway location.

Whataburger Indian Land Details

According to WCNC, the spot opened its doors at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 21. And there was plenty to get excited about. Every time a Whataburger opens a new location the customer benefits from a whole array of giveaways. This is no different. The first 100 customers received swag bags and either a free honey butter chicken biscuit or breakfast taquito.

We are huge fans of the breakfast taquito. It's basically a tortilla wrapped around sausage or bacon and egg and cheese with some picante for that Tex-Mex flair. My husband swears it was invented by someone looking to alleviate a hangover. I don't care how it came about. It's delicious.

Further celebrations for the Whataburger Indian Land include a Whatabash party from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebrity appearances include Sir Minty, the Charlotte FC mascot. There'll also be face painting a DJ.

Debbie Nance

Over the last couple of years, the Texas brand has been expanding their footprint into the Carolinas with stores in Hickory, Gastonia and the Upstate. And, folks around the Carolinas tend to confuse the brand with the local What-A-Burger. However, they are completely unrelated.

In fact, there have been some legal issues between the brands. And the Texas Whataburger makes it clear that their brand 'Whatabrands' was trademarked in 1950.