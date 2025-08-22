Register To Win: Brian Kelley

Sponsored By: Boatyard LKN
Win Tickets to Brian Kelley at the Boatyard!
Country 103.7 wants to send you to see the Florida half of Florida Georgia Line — Brian Kelley — when he brings his Sunshine State of Mind vibes to the Boatyard Lake Norman on Friday, September 5th!
It’s going to be a night of country anthems under the stars, with special guests Huntt Garrett, Tyler Pigg, and Katlin Owen.
🎟️ Tickets in advance are just $30, $40 at the door — or you can go big with the VIP package ($154) that includes:
- One (1) GA Ticket
- Meet & Greet with Brian Kelley
- Individual Photo Opportunity with Brian Kelley
- One (1) Print signed by Brian Kelley
- One (1) Commemorative VIP Laminate
- Pre-show early merch shopping access
But why pay when you can win your way in? Enter now for your chance to score a free pair of tickets and be part of an unforgettable night at Lake Norman!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Brian Kelley at the Boatyard” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on August 22, 2025 and 11:59 PM on September 5, 2025 by visiting www.country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking Country 103.7 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on September 6, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Brian Kelley at the Boatyard Lake Norman on Friday, September 5, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of The Boatyard Lake Norman. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $40. Otherwise, WSOC-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the webpage.