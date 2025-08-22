Tyler Childers Celebrates Three Years Sober with Sold-Out Weiss Watch Release

Tyler Childers has achieved a momentous milestone in his sobriety journey with a personal purchase that holds great importance. The country singer celebrated his commitment to recovery by acquiring a Weiss watch, a piece he had admired for years and later helped design in collaboration with the brand.

“I always had Weiss in the back of my mind, like ‘one of these days I'll get a watch.' When I decided that I was going to get sober, if I made it a year, I'd get me a Weiss watch. After a year, I ended up getting this watch,” he shared.

The limited edition Tyler Childers x Weiss 38mm Automatic Standard Issue Field Watch was released as part of the collaboration, priced at $2,800. The model quickly sold out, underscoring both its exclusivity and the special connection fans felt to the piece.

Childers also mentioned that the watch is more than just a souvenir. The watch is a constant reminder of the new life he fledged in sobriety and the struggles he went through to overcome. The watch is not only a celebration but also a symbol of accountability.

“I've been sober for three years now," he said. "I never really got into pills so much, as I was always a really heavy drinker. There was years and years I was playing music and getting wasted, and playing different levels of inebriation. And then relearning how to interact with music, reevaluating my relationship with it, it's more rewarding, truly.”

Now, three years sober, Childers reflects on the transformation in both his personal and professional life. The renewed relationship he has with music reflects the clarity and pleasure recovery has provided him.