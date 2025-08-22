Worst Songs Of The 90’s

Backstage Country
There are always songs that just get overplayed. Everywhere you go, you seem to hear it. Especially in elevators! Years ago, Rolling Stone decided to find some of the worst….

There are always songs that just get overplayed. Everywhere you go, you seem to hear it. Especially in elevators! Years ago, Rolling Stone decided to find some of the worst. These still seem to ring true today.

Here is what they said about number one. Barbie Girl – written by the Danish dance-pop group Aqua – is an incredibly polarizing song. Many people were offended by the portrayal of a woman as a man's plastic doll, begging him to "undress me everywhere." Others loved the over-the-top cartoonish video and bizarre sound of the song.  

Rolling Stone's 1990s Worst Songs Poll: This list, compiled from reader votes, includes: 

"Barbie Girl" by Aqua

"Macarena" by Los Del Rio

"Achy Breaky Heart" by Billy Ray Cyrus

"Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice

"Tubthumping" by Chumbawumba. 

Do you agree?

