Eric Church Gets ACM Icon Award as HARDY Surprises with Tribute Performance

The top names in country music came together in Nashville at the ACM Honors, of which Eric Church won the ACM Icon Award. The evening celebrated his amazing career; Eric will be remembered as a pioneer in the genre, blending blues, rock, and outlaw country, cultivating a loyal following while remaining true to himself.

Church reminisced about where it all started, saying that at 18 years old, his first opportunity came at Woodlands BBQ in North Carolina. He thanked. the fans, friends, team, and his wife, Katherine.

The evening included a lineup of tributes from some of today's leading country artists, including Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson, who performed in honor of Church's impact. One of the most memorable moments came from HARDY, who delivered a heartfelt cover of Church's song “Homeboy.”

“Eric, I didn't know you were sitting right there. That would have scared the s*** out of me. I swear to God, I just now realized it, or I would have probably passed out,” said HARDY.

HARDY went on to explain the song's influence on his career. “The first time I heard it, I was new to town. I was driving to a class at MTSU (Middle Tennessee State University). It literally sent a chill up my spine. And at the time, this was 15 years ago, I was still trying to figure out how to write a country song. And when I heard ‘Homeboy,' I told myself, this is the kind of song I want to write every day for the rest of my life. And to this day, I tell everybody that I owe every bit of my songwriting career to that moment and that song to Eric Church for inspiring me to just go for it every single day.”