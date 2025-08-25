Scotty McCreery Taking Break from Career for Second Baby, Coming Back for Fall Tour with Dustin Lynch

Country music star Scotty McCreery is preparing to step away briefly from his busy schedule to focus on family life. The American Idol winner is set to perform at the Gstaad Festival in Switzerland before returning home to be with his wife, Gabi Dugal, as they await the arrival of their second child. The couple, married since 2018, are already parents to two-year-old Merrick, who is excited to become a big brother.

"I'm getting home as soon as possible from that festival because my wife's due for our second child after that," he explained to The Express US. "So I'll be getting home and taking some time off to help with the next little baby."

Speaking about becoming a dad again, Scotty said, "I'm pumped," before admitting, "I'm a little nervous just trying to remember what we did the first time."

During his trip to Switzerland, McCreery also plans to enjoy local tourist activities, including hiking, while promising fans an energetic show. This will mark his first time performing in the country, where he intends to bring fun and deliver a full setlist of his songs.

His wife made the pregnancy announcement in May 2025 through an Instagram post with lots of family photos and excitement for their new son.