First Date Locations Women Refuse To Go In 2025

So you have a first date this weekend. Choosing the right place to go could be the difference between success and utter failure.

The List Wire said, "dating can feel harder than ever in 2025, doesn't it? So why not make things little easier on yourself? According to "insidehistory" on Instagram, an online survey of women polled which locations or activities were considered first dates they would "refuse" to go to. Men, use this help yourself out and while we have any women here, take a look for yourself decide if you agree or disagree."