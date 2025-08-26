First Date Locations Women Refuse To Go In 2025
So you have a first date this weekend. Choosing the right place to go could be the difference between success and utter failure. I actually had a first date with…
So you have a first date this weekend. Choosing the right place to go could be the difference between success and utter failure.
I actually had a first date with my wife at Applebee's, so this isn't always true. But the suggestions might be a consideration.
The List Wire said, "dating can feel harder than ever in 2025, doesn't it? So why not make things little easier on yourself? According to "insidehistory" on Instagram, an online survey of women polled which locations or activities were considered first dates they would "refuse" to go to. Men, use this help yourself out and while we have any women here, take a look for yourself decide if you agree or disagree."
Top 10 First Date Locations Women Refuse To Go In 2025 ... According to a new survey by The List Wire
1. Cheesecake Factory
2. Applebee's
3. Chili's
4. Chipotle
5. Olive Garden
6. Movies
7. Your house
8. "Any fast food chain"
9. Buffalo Wild Wings
10. Wingstop