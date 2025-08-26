Backstage Country
First Date Locations Women Refuse To Go In 2025

Rob Tanner
So you have a first date this weekend. Choosing the right place to go could be the difference between success and utter failure.

I actually had a first date with my wife at Applebee's, so this isn't always true. But the suggestions might be a consideration.

The List Wire said, "dating can feel harder than ever in 2025, doesn't it? So why not make things little easier on yourself? According to "insidehistory" on Instagram, an online survey of women polled which locations or activities were considered first dates they would "refuse" to go to. Men, use this help yourself out and while we have any women here, take a look for yourself decide if you agree or disagree."

Top 10 First Date Locations Women Refuse To Go In 2025 ... According to a new survey by The List Wire

1. Cheesecake Factory

2. Applebee's

3. Chili's

4. Chipotle

5. Olive Garden

6. Movies

7. Your house

8. "Any fast food chain"

9. Buffalo Wild Wings

10. Wingstop

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
