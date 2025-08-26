Backstage Country
Tim McGraw Says Kenny Chesney Got Him Fired

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Tim McGraw performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Getty Images

Many country music stars have some great stories of jobs they had before they were successful. This is one where one country superstar got two others fired.

Tim McGraw recently told a funny story about a loss of a gig for him andTracy Lawrence thanks to Kenny Chesney. This is courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

"There was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”

