Warner Music Nashville Drops James Dupré’s Latest Album ‘It’s All Happening’

Hailing from Louisiana, country singer James Dupré has released his highly anticipated new album, It's All Happening, on Aug. 23 at Warner Music Nashville. The release comes roughly six months after the release of his EP Perfect Time in February 2025, a prolific year for the artist. The album was produced by Kyle Lehning. It's All Happening features all original tracks, including newly recorded versions of classics by Jackson Browne, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Kathy Mattea, showcasing Dupré's versatility as an artist.

"This album is the culmination of years of highs, lows, and everything in between," said James Dupre, adding, "It's All Happening is more than just a title-it's a reminder that life rarely unfolds the way you plan, but there's beauty in the unexpected. I poured my heart into these songs, and my hope is that people find pieces of their own story in them, the way I've found pieces of mine."

Dupré's career path has been anything but ordinary. Once an aspiring meteorologist, he became a YouTube sensation in 2007, leading to a debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a Billboard-charting debut album in 2010. By 2011, he had signed with Warner Music Nashville and began touring full-time. In 2015, he gained national attention as a contestant on NBC's The Voice as part of Adam Levine's team.

Dupré has distinguished himself by balancing classic country influences with fresh, boundary-pushing ideas. His 2015 album Stoned to Death earned Billboard Indicator chart success. In 2019, he toured with Randy Travis's original band as a featured vocalist, performing Travis's biggest hits. His connection to the legend continued when he made his acting debut in The Price as Travis's son. In May 2024, he was featured on CBS Sunday Morning as the first artist to release a commercially available song that was built as a "vocal bed," an AI re-imagination of a Randy Travis song. In September 2023, Dupré performed at the Grand Ole Opry.