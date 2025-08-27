Strangest Pumpkin Spice Items
It is officially Pumpkin Spice season. Starbucks says it's so, so it must be true.
WWL claims pumpkin spice addiction is real. LSU psychologist Dr. Michelle Moore tells the station; "Pumpkin spice usually reminds you of something happy, or pleasurable. So for some people, pumpkin spice is associated with fall, and makes other associations to happy memories. The addiction or obsession is also just from social media, and people seeing that so many others are excited about it, that they want to be a part of that."
However we may have become a bit to Pumpkin Spice addicted. These are some of the very storage Pumpkin Spice items.
Top 10 Strangest Pumpkin Spice Items ... According to a article by Her Campus
1. Salmon
2. Cough Drops
3. Cat Litter
4. Kraft Mac and Cheese
5. Deodorant
6. Butter
7. Lube
8. Toilet Paper
9. Ramen/ Cup of Noodles
10. SPAM