Thomas Rhett Celebrates 24th No. 1, Fenway Park Sellout, and New Album Expansion

Thomas Rhett is celebrating another career milestone as his single “After All the Bars Are Closed” continues its chart-topping run. The track has now spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart while also claiming the title of the top country song in Canada. Globally, the single has surpassed 11.5 billion streams.

The achievement marks Rhett's 24th career No. 1 hit, with the song also reaching the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. Its momentum has remained strong, with the single holding steady for three weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“After All the Bars Are Closed” comes from Rhett's seventh studio album, About A Woman. The project was recently reissued with six new tracks, expanding its mix of playful, grateful, and reflective songs. The added material deepens the collection while staying true to Rhett's signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, humor, and country charm.

This summer, Rhett headlined his first sold-out show at Fenway Park in Boston on July 21, performing before a crowd of more than 35,000 as part of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR. The night carried special significance as Rhett returned to the stadium where he first performed in 2013.

During the show, Rhett surprised fans with two significant moments: receiving a Diamond plaque for his hit “Die A Happy Man” and presenting a Gold certification for “Somethin' ‘Bout A Woman,” which he performed live for the audience.