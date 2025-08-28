Colbie Caillat Joins Forces with Lee Brice for New Single Before Star-Packed Album Drop

Colbie Caillat's upcoming duets album, This Time Around, is set for release on Friday, and will include collaborations with artists such as Russell Dickerson, Chris Young, Hillary Scott, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris — and notably, a new song with Lee Brice titled "Kinda Single." That song will be released as a single on Sept. 29.

"I've wanted to do a song with Lee for so many years. He has one of my favorite voices, with such unique inflections and heart in everything he sings," said Caillat. "Writing this together with him and the guys was so much fun. We even nicknamed ourselves 'zest and pep'; I'm the lemon zest, and he's the pepper. 'Kinda Single' is about that space between moving on and holding on — when no matter how hard you try to close the door, part of you keeps drifting back. It's messy, honest, and real because sometimes love doesn't fit neatly into all-or-nothing."