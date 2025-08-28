Old Dominion Drops Nashville Tribute Song on New Album ‘Barbara’

Old Dominion has previewed its heartfelt new single, "Goodnight Music City," calling it a poignant homage to Nashville's vibrant musical landscape. The song references Broadway honky-tonks, the historic Ryman Auditorium, cowboy boots, rhinestones, and the steady dreams of "tip jar troubadours" in a city built by perseverance. It arrives as part of the band's sixth studio album, Barbara, which debuted on Aug. 22, and comprises 13 tracks described by the band as their most personal work to date.

Frontman Matthew Ramsey shares, "I think it's just really where we are as songwriters and as men in our lives, and it just kind of came out that way," he shared with us. "I think we were just trying to pick the best songs that we could and things that we were excited about doing, and we're much more comfortable writing about that kind of thing. I don't know that we even knew we made such a personal record until we were done, and everybody was like, wow, this is really personal and we're going, 'you're right. It is.'"