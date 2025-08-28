This Day in Country History: August 28

Aug. 28 is a significant day in country music history, especially for Chris Stapleton, who secured a clutch of Country Music Awards nominations on this day in 2018. Among other events, Aug. 28 also saw the birth of Shania Twain, whose music helped define a new era of country during the 1990s.

It's always wonderful to welcome a new life into the country music family, as we did on this day with Dylan Scott's little girl. At the same time, it's important to remember those we've lost, such as Doris Tillis, and the 2024 tribute to the late Toby Keith, with a performance and a powerful statement from Carrie Underwood, provided a great example of how to send off a country music legend.