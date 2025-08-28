What Would You Do Wednesday Doggy Decision
This is a problem you may face as your parents age. Ederly folks don't get enough time with friends and family. Some try to fill that void with a dog. Not a bad idea, but it could cause some problems.
This week on What Would You Do Wednesday, we has some great advice on this Doggy Decision. Here is the info.
We had a family get-together on Saturday night that descended into chaos. My 83-year-old mother wants to get a dog. She lives on her own and wants the dog for companionship. Half the family was in favor saying it's a great idea while the other half was against it saying she is too old to care for a dog on her own. They are also worried about her walking the dog and it pulling away from her and her possibly falling. The hard feelings continued yesterday in a group text. Should we get her the dog or not?