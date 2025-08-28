What Would You Do Wednesday Doggy Decision

Backstage Country
This is a problem you may face as your parents age. Ederly folks don't get enough time with friends and family. Some try to fill that void with a dog. Not a bad idea, but it could cause some problems.

This week on What Would You Do Wednesday, we has some great advice on this Doggy Decision. Here is the info.

We had a family get-together on Saturday night that descended into chaos. My 83-year-old mother wants to get a dog. She lives on her own and wants the dog for companionship. Half the family was in favor saying it's a great idea while the other half was against it saying she is too old to care for a dog on her own. They are also worried about her walking the dog and it pulling away from her and her possibly falling. The hard feelings continued yesterday in a group text. Should we get her the dog or not?

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
