What Would You Do Wednesday Doggy Decision

This is a problem you may face as your parents age. Ederly folks don't get enough time with friends and family. Some try to fill that void with a dog. Not a bad idea, but it could cause some problems.

We had a family get-together on Saturday night that descended into chaos. My 83-year-old mother wants to get a dog. She lives on her own and wants the dog for companionship. Half the family was in favor saying it's a great idea while the other half was against it saying she is too old to care for a dog on her own. They are also worried about her walking the dog and it pulling away from her and her possibly falling. The hard feelings continued yesterday in a group text. Should we get her the dog or not?