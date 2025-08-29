The Most Stressful Jobs
A job can stress a lot of people. Sure, every job has its plus and minus. But I have to say this list is crazy. I work in radio, and it is not as stressful as Firefighters, Police Officers, or Military personnel.
We all go through many jobs before we hit the career job. I started out stocking at a convince store. I then went to work at a country club, cleaning and doing maintenance. After I decided that was too much work, I got a cozier position as a health club worker. I also did a year or so as an apartment rental agent, then came radio and TV.
Here is the list of what is said to be the most stressful jobs.
Careercast is out with their list of the top 10 most stressful jobs.
1. Salespeople
2. Cashiers
3. Middle and high school teachers
4. Managers and corporate executives
5. Radio and TV broadcasters
6. Taxi drivers
7. Waiters
8. Firefighters
9. Enlisted military personnel
10. Police officers