How Riley Green’s Alabama Background Shaped the Story Behind ‘Bury Me In Dixie’

Traditional country music, without pop or hip-hop elements, is making a comeback, and Riley Green, an Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award-winning artist, is taking center stage with his Southern sound and authentic lyrics. In 2014, Green gained early recognition by appearing on the TV reality show Redneck Island. From his 2020 hit "If It Wasn't for Trucks," which achieved Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Gold status, to his 2024 Platinum-certified track, "Worst Way," Green has captivated fans with his drink-a-beer, drive-a-truck, shed-a-tear style of down-home country music.

Green's Gold-certified song "Bury Me In Dixie," released in 2017, reflects his traditional style. It features cultural references that resonate with his Southern roots. Read on to discover more about this rapidly rising country music star and the story behind his signature song, "Bury Me In Dixie."

Jacksonville, Alabama: Riley Green's Southern Upbringing

Green was born in the small town of Jacksonville in northeast Alabama on Oct. 18, 1988. Jacksonville is a tight-knit community. His grandfather, Buford Green, founded the Golden Saw Music Hall, where Riley was introduced to traditional country, bluegrass, and Southern gospel music as a young boy. Green often performed with local musicians, gaining helpful early stage experience.

The "There Was This Girl" singer still calls Alabama home and frequently visits to spend time with his family. Green is an avid hunter and sports fan and enjoys being outdoors. He was a quarterback for Jacksonville State University and continues to show his passion for football. When Green isn't writing, performing, or touring, he returns to his hometown.

The Night That Changed Everything: Writing "Bury Me In Dixie"

According to an article in The Boot, Green said, "I wrote ['Bury Me In Dixie'] the night before I opened for Marshall Tucker Band in Anniston, Alabama. I played it at that show the next night, and people just went nuts. It was the first song that I'd ever written where I thought, 'Man, I can get a following like this.'" Following the track's release, the musician gained lots of attention. "Bury Me In Dixie" resonated with many fans and became a signature song in Green's live performances.

A Personal Tribute: Green's Connection to Alabama Values and Traditions

Green wrote "Bury Me In Dixie" as a tribute to his home state and the values he associates with it. The song features references to local landmarks, including Mount Cheaha, the highest natural point in Alabama, and the beauty of rural Coosa County. Green also mentions the towns of Tuscaloosa, Guntersville, Talladega, and Toomer's Corner.

Riley Green's "Bury Me In Dixie" references people singing, enjoying nature, and bonding. The artist expresses his strong connection to his home at the end of the song: "Won't God bless Alabama from sea to Tennessee / I'll rest in peace, if they bury me in Dixie."

The Song That Built a Career: From Alabama Bars to National Success

While Green is currently one of country music's hottest stars, he comes from humble beginnings, singing in bars and local restaurants and working in construction to pay his bills. He printed business cards to advertise himself, which said "Riley Green, Country Music Singer" and included his phone number.

In an interview with Cowboys & Indians, Green said, "I didn't have any visions of commercial success. It wasn't that I didn't want it. I just didn't think I was good enough. I was playing cover songs, and they'd let me drink for free. So, when record labels started coming, and you start thinking about having songs on the radio, that was a huge awakening. And I got tired of playing the same country cover songs at every show," he explained, "and that's when I started writing my own songs."

In 2018, Green signed with Big Machine Label Group and released his debut single, "There Was This Girl," that same year. This song and "Bury Me In Dixie" helped pave his way to success. Green honors his country roots in all his music, and his traditional instrumentation, authentic lyrics, and characteristic Southern twang resonate with fans.

Controversy and Conviction: Standing Behind His Southern Heritage

While "Bury Me In Dixie," Green's ode to his home state of Alabama, gained him initial recognition, its lyrics sparked controversy. Some listeners took offense to the line "I wish Robert E. Lee could come back and take a bow," seeing it as praising the general of the Confederate Army during the American Civil War.

The song was pulled from streaming services in October 2019. According to an article published in Rolling Stone, Green and his label representatives declined to comment at the time. Many fans were more upset about the song's removal from streaming platforms than the lyrical content.

Green's Authentic Voice: How Alabama Shaped the Country Star's Identity

Green lives on a 680-acre ranch near his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama, where he raises animals and fishes in a lake stocked with bass. In his interview with Cowboys & Indians, Green said, "I'm in Pleasant Valley, outside of Jacksonville. That's where I grew up, and I don't wanna see it change from how it was when I was a kid. I can't imagine getting inspiration from anywhere outside of Alabama."

Green's Future Musical Career

Green is actively building his career and gaining recognition within the country music industry. In 2024, he won the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for his 2020 collaboration with Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me," and released the album Don't Mind If I Do.