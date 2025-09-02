A Bag Of Chips Could Save Your Life On The Water

According to Sora News 24, potato chips sure do make for a great summer snack. They don’t melt away like chocolate does in the heat, and also provide much-needed salt to help keep us hydrated. But little did we know that bags of chips also have the power to save lives.

The AQUAkids Safety Project is going viral because they say unopened bags of chips can be used as flotation devices and can keep a person afloat due to the air inside.

Lessons are being given in Japan that demonstrate how to use chip bags in emergencies. Online readers are torn between the usefulness of the chips and the temptation of eating them. Sora News says an unopened large bag of chips has enough buoyancy to keep a 220 lb man afloat.