A Bag Of Chips Could Save Your Life On The Water

Rob Tanner
folly beach

Waves in the Atlantic Ocean and the pier at sunrise, in Folly Beach, South Carolina

Getty Images

According to Sora News 24, potato chips sure do make for a great summer snack. They don’t melt away like chocolate does in the heat, and also provide much-needed salt to help keep us hydrated. But little did we know that bags of chips also have the power to save lives.

The AQUAkids Safety Project is going viral because they say unopened bags of chips can be used as flotation devices and can keep a person afloat due to the air inside.

Lessons are being given in Japan that demonstrate how to use chip bags in emergencies. Online readers are torn between the usefulness of the chips and the temptation of eating them. Sora News says an unopened large bag of chips has enough buoyancy to keep a 220 lb man afloat. 

Keep in mind that experts also say most chip bags in Japan contain more air than the delicious snack made in other countries. But hey, it still could be a lifesaver. I'd suggest you try it in your pool first.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
