An Ugly Start For The Tarheel Football Team And Bill Belichick
The game started out great. The UNC Tarheels received the ball and went right down the field to score. Tarheel fans everywhere thought maybe new coach Bill Belichick was all the team needed to win a National Championship. Then the rest of the game happened.
The defense wasn't very good, and the offense allowed the TCU defense to score...twice. It could be a long season if the team doesn't get it together quickly.
The opening night was a star-studded event. Fort Worth Star Telegram says Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers and country stars Eric Church and Chase Rice attended Bill Belichick's UNC coaching debut last night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Unfortunately, in the end, Bill Belichick had a "welcome to college football" moment; his North Carolina Tar Heels were blown out by the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14, to begin the 2025 college football season.