Country Music Stars And Their Favorite College Football Teams
A new college football season has begun, and country music has its share of super fans. What teams do some of Nashville’s best swear allegiance to? Here are some of…
A new college football season has begun, and country music has its share of super fans. What teams do some of Nashville's best swear allegiance to? Here are some of them.
I ran the names by some of the members of the Tanner in the Morning show to see if they could correctly identify the singer's team. Some were just too easy. Darius Rucker and the University of South Carolina. Kenny Chesney and Tennessee.
Some are a little more difficult. Like Wide Open Country says Tim McGraw ranks high on the list of famous LSU Bengal Tiger supporters, joining the likes of the Robertsons of Duck Dynasty fame and all-time SEC basketball great Shaquille O'Neal. Straying from football a bit, McGraw narrated ESPN's SEC Storied special Shaq & Dale.
Try some of these yourself below.