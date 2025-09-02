Backstage Country
Country Music Stars And Their Favorite College Football Teams

A new college football season has begun, and country music has its share of super fans. What teams do some of Nashville’s best swear allegiance to? Here are some of…

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Cornell Powell #17 of the Clemson Tigers scores a touchdown against Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A new college football season has begun, and country music has its share of super fans. What teams do some of Nashville's best swear allegiance to? Here are some of them.

I ran the names by some of the members of the Tanner in the Morning show to see if they could correctly identify the singer's team. Some were just too easy. Darius Rucker and the University of South Carolina. Kenny Chesney and Tennessee.

Some are a little more difficult. Like Wide Open Country says Tim McGraw ranks high on the list of famous LSU Bengal Tiger supporters, joining the likes of the Robertsons of Duck Dynasty fame and all-time SEC basketball great Shaquille O'Neal. Straying from football a bit, McGraw narrated ESPN's SEC Storied special Shaq & Dale.

Try some of these yourself below.

