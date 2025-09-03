Bryan Martin Kicked Off Stage by Cops, Opens Up About Drinking Problems

Bryan Martin has opened up about his struggle with alcoholism and mental wellness after being forcibly removed from the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds by the police. Local officials said Martin showed signs of intoxication and unpredictable behavior and resisted being arrested, but deputies maintained a professional demeanor throughout the contact, and no injuries occurred. Sheriff Kyle Bourgault stated that it is important to have understanding and compassion as part of addiction, and that accountability and support are necessary as part of the recovery process.

“As Sheriff, I want to be clear: our deputies handled the situation professionally and without injury to anyone involved,” said Sheriff Kyle Bourgault. “But the larger issue is not the resistance we encountered — it is the battle Mr. Martin himself is facing. Addiction is a disease, and it requires both accountability and empathy. My hope is that Mr. Martin receives the resources and support he needs to overcome this struggle and continue to share his gift of music with fans in a healthier way.”

Martin addressed the incident candidly on social media, admitting his ongoing battle with alcohol and mental health. “Sorry I let yall down tonight… truth is I'm not ok… been hitting it hard for a while and haven't took time to be honest with myself about my mental health and it's nothing new to struggle with my anxiety and depression.. but I've had a weight on my heart lately that's Been heavy and accumulating with time and I let myself and my fans down by not addressing them and getting help and pretending it was all gonna just go away.. feelings and this life ain't ever gonna be something that gets easier..”

Despite the ordeal, Martin performed the following night in Norway, Maine, showing his commitment to continuing his career. Videos show him acknowledging he was drunk and having difficulty performing on stage. He would not leave initially, in part to demonstrate the precariousness inherent in performance. He has previously acknowledged his addiction stemmed from a painkiller dependency after a football injury and entered rehab in 2024.