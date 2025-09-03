Car Thief Suing Dealership Where He Tried To Steal Car

This is one that made me laugh. First I thought it was ridiculous, then I thought well maybe it has some merit.

The Winnipeg Free Press says a chronic thief is suing store staffers for catching him trying to steal a car. The 36-year-old man claims excessive force was used during the incident, leading to permanent injuries like hearing and vision loss, migraines, and insomnia.

The thief is seeking damages for loss of income and quality of life. He says he was punched, kicked, and hit by eight or nine staff members. The man's lawyer says the beating was beyond what was necessary for a citizen's arrest.

Obviously, he deserves to be arrested and charged, but what if he was beaten? I guess the extent of the force used will be the determining issue in this case.