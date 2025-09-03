Backstage Country
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Odds

The oddsmakers are very busy with the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce engagement. When will they? How will they? We gave some of those questions our own personal touch. It’s something…

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The oddsmakers are very busy with the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce engagement. When will they? How will they?

We gave some of those questions our own personal touch. It's something we call Radio Tinder. This time, we take on the Taylor and Travis romance. We will soon see how well we did on this wacky, wild love fest.

Taylor And Travis Odds .. According to  Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market

Odds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married by Halloween … 10/1

Odds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married by New Year's Eve … 7/1

Odds Taylor Swift will keep her last name … 12/1

Odds Taylor Swift will announce she's pregnant in 2026 … 1/1

Odds Taylor and Travis will have a shotgun wedding … 6/1

Odds Taylor and Travis'  first baby will be named Travis … 5/1

Odds Travis' brother Jason will be the best man at his wedding ... 1/5

