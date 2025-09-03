Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Odds
The oddsmakers are very busy with the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce engagement. When will they? How will they?
We gave some of those questions our own personal touch. It's something we call Radio Tinder. This time, we take on the Taylor and Travis romance. We will soon see how well we did on this wacky, wild love fest.
Taylor And Travis Odds .. According to Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market
Odds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married by Halloween … 10/1
Odds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married by New Year's Eve … 7/1
Odds Taylor Swift will keep her last name … 12/1
Odds Taylor Swift will announce she's pregnant in 2026 … 1/1
Odds Taylor and Travis will have a shotgun wedding … 6/1
Odds Taylor and Travis' first baby will be named Travis … 5/1
Odds Travis' brother Jason will be the best man at his wedding ... 1/5