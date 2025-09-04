Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Cheapest To Most Expensive Beer At NFL Stadiums

It ain’t cheap to enjoy a brew at an NFL game. Here is the breakdown of the cost at each stadium this year. Can you imagine the cost of going…

Rob Tanner
Refreshing Summer Pint of Beer Ready to Drink
bhofack2/Getty Images Royalty Free

It ain't cheap to enjoy a brew at an NFL game. Here is the breakdown of the cost at each stadium this year. Can you imagine the cost of going to get you and a few friends a beer? Wow!

Here is the breakdown according to beerthrillers.com

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80

Cheapest beer in the NFL—Who Dey drinks on a budget!

2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15

Low prices to ease long-suffering fans.

3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20

Detroit delivers on value.

4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05

Skol to solid beer prices!

5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18

Affordable beer in Indy.

6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29

Mile-high, but not price-high.

7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31

Desert beer won’t dry your wallet too badly.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50

Stadium known for fan-friendly pricing.

9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58

Not bad for the Northeast.

10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20

A fair price for a defending champ’s crowd.

11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40

Reasonable for Bills Mafia tailgaters.

12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71

Mid-pack pricing in Seattle.

13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71

Mid-pack pricing in Texas.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99

Just under $10—a steel-town bargain.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field – $10.24

Slightly lower than their Florida rivals.

16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49

Charlotte holds the line in the middle tier.

17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50

Cold weather and warm beer prices

18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73

Not terrible for Nashville’s booming scene.

19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99

Just under $11—reasonably high for the AFC North.

20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24

Philly fans still pay a bit more to cheer (or boo).

21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25

Big city, mid-range beer.

22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75

Slightly high, but not outrageous for party central.

23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00

Pricey, but it’s Miami—expect to pay for the vibe.

24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79

Texas-sized cost for a Texas-sized drink.

25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00

Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.

26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00

Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.

27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00

LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.

28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00

LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.

29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $14.00

Bay Area pricing, as expected.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25

Florida sun and steep beer prices to match.

31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99

Sin City prices—almost $15 for a pint fits the Vegas vibe.

32. Washington Commanders – Commanders Field – $16.49

Most expensive beer in the NFL. Budget wisely before grabbing a cold one.

BeercostNFL
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect