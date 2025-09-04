Cheapest To Most Expensive Beer At NFL Stadiums
It ain't cheap to enjoy a brew at an NFL game. Here is the breakdown of the cost at each stadium this year. Can you imagine the cost of going to get you and a few friends a beer? Wow!
Here is the breakdown according to beerthrillers.com
1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80
Cheapest beer in the NFL—Who Dey drinks on a budget!
2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15
Low prices to ease long-suffering fans.
3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20
Detroit delivers on value.
4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05
Skol to solid beer prices!
5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18
Affordable beer in Indy.
6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29
Mile-high, but not price-high.
7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31
Desert beer won’t dry your wallet too badly.
8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50
Stadium known for fan-friendly pricing.
9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58
Not bad for the Northeast.
10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20
A fair price for a defending champ’s crowd.
11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40
Reasonable for Bills Mafia tailgaters.
12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71
Mid-pack pricing in Seattle.
13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71
Mid-pack pricing in Texas.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99
Just under $10—a steel-town bargain.
15. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field – $10.24
Slightly lower than their Florida rivals.
16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49
Charlotte holds the line in the middle tier.
17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50
Cold weather and warm beer prices
18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73
Not terrible for Nashville’s booming scene.
19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99
Just under $11—reasonably high for the AFC North.
20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24
Philly fans still pay a bit more to cheer (or boo).
21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25
Big city, mid-range beer.
22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75
Slightly high, but not outrageous for party central.
23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00
Pricey, but it’s Miami—expect to pay for the vibe.
24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79
Texas-sized cost for a Texas-sized drink.
25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00
Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.
26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00
Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.
27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00
LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.
28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00
LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.
29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $14.00
Bay Area pricing, as expected.
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25
Florida sun and steep beer prices to match.
31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99
Sin City prices—almost $15 for a pint fits the Vegas vibe.
32. Washington Commanders – Commanders Field – $16.49
Most expensive beer in the NFL. Budget wisely before grabbing a cold one.