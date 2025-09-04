What Would You Do Wednesday Ring Or Not

On Wednesday, we dig deep into one of our listeners' relationship issues. Actually, we farm it out to the audience and they have mostly good ideas. Here is this Wednesday's What Would You Do Wednesday.

"My boyfriend is planning to propose to me in the next three weeks. I was having lunch with my friends yesterday and told them I know he's already bought a ring. One of my friends said if I don't like it, I should ask him to return it so I can pick out my own ring. My other friend disagreed and said that's wrong and tacky. Both of my friends got into an argument and have left me confused. What do I do if I don't like the ring?"