Jason Aldean Opens Up About New Album Tackling Family Loss and Dementia

Jason Aldean is getting ready to launch a new album that describes a drastic shift in artistry and is focused on his own personal and emotional narrative. The album includes musical expressions of Aldean's own life events, including losing his uncle to Lewy body dementia in 2024, and concerns for another family member who is currently living with the disease.

"We're writing songs about family members going through things like dementia," said Aldean during a recent appearance. "My mother's brother, my uncle, passed away with Lewy body dementia in the last year, and we've got another family member that's dealing with that kind of thing."

The singer shared in a recent interview: "The subject matter gets a little more mature, and you deal with stuff that maybe you didn't deal with early on, or didn't pay attention to early on in your life. And you know, now it's a real thing."

Aldean has also conveyed how the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017 impacted him as an artist, influencing his writing and how he felt during the making of this album. The music will blend his signature, high-energy vibe with what Aldean characterized as "everything in-between by bringing in a true, honest element to the storytelling, dealing with everything from family struggles to the effects of aging and life in general.

Aldean's album, which he has recently finished, has no title or release date yet. However, Aldean hinted that the first single could drop in early September, with the full album expected later this year. This indicates a change from some of his previous work and shows growth as an artist.

Outside of music, Aldean and his wife recently bought a multi-million dollar oceanfront mansion in Florida for around 10.2 million. Aldean, to this day, has claimed he has refused to seek any therapy or professional help with regard to his mental health despite the trauma he has experienced.