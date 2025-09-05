Lainey Wilson Expands Her Empire: Heads to Hollywood While Planning Wedding and Jewelry Line

Lainey Wilson is taking her career beyond the stage while continuing to navigate creative projects and personal goals. Named CMA Entertainer of the Year and a GRAMMY-award-winning artist, Wilson has her sights set on launching her own jewelry line, all while planning her wedding to former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges and continuing her frenetic 2025 tour.

Wilson's music is beloved by fans because it is a direct reflection of who she is. From perspective to emotion, fans connect deeply with her, often telling her that they appreciate her and encouraging them to pursue their dreams even when the odds are against them.

Wilson's music career has reached new heights with her debut album, Bell Bottom Country, and a world tour that included a major stop at Denver's Ball Arena. She was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. She celebrated multiple victories at the ACM Awards, including Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. She gives memorable moments during her concerts, like crowning a fan as “Cowgirl of the Night,” showing how well she connects with her fans.

In addition to her musical success, Wilson is building an acting career. After appearing in five episodes of the hit series Yellowstone, she will make her feature film debut in 2026. “I'm honestly getting pitched things right and left, which is cool,” Wilson recently shared. “Opportunities where I am a musician, opportunities where I'm not, opportunities just to write for shows.”

This next role marks a bold step for Wilson, offering something completely different from her previous work. “This was the first opportunity I've had where I wasn't a musician,” she said in a June 2025 interview. “And so, I had said after I did Yellowstone, I was like, ‘OK, the next thing I do, I'd like to kind of step outside of my comfort zone and try something I've never done.' So, this gave me an opportunity to do that, and it was fun. It was, you know, I'm not gonna say easy, but it was like a fun challenge. And I'm excited to do more of it, whatever that looks like.”