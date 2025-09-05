Reba McEntire and Her Clever Strategy on ‘The Voice’ Season 28

When country queen Reba McEntire returns to The Voice Season 28, she’s not just bringing that country charm; she’s bringing a game plan as sharp as her wit. She’s not just coming back for season 28; it’s a full-on tactical strategy designed to win hearts and the season.

Reba McEntire is Here to Win

In a new trailer released by NBC, McEntire is back as a coach alongside Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and One Direction alum Niall Horan. But what the other coaches didn’t know is that McEntire handed out folding fans printed with her face to the studio audience. In one part of the trailer, she cheekily consulted the crowd with, “Fans, who should they go with?” The fans opened their folded fans with her face, much to the surprise (and chagrin) of the other judges. Snoop joked, “When I say she got fans, she got FANS!”

Catch the trailer below.

Fan-Favorite Coaches Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop Are Back | The Voice | NBC

The Other Coaches’ Antics

Of course, Snoop, Bublé, and Horan didn’t let McEntire have all the fun and the spotlight. Snoop dropped a rhyming verse telling a contestant, “Camille, it’s time to get real, only you can seal the deal, based off the way you deal,” which earned him a hearty laugh from Bublé.

Horan had a flirty banter with one participant, whom he praised for her song choice (although the clip did not show what song the contestant performed). She responded by telling him, “I love you! I know where you have birthmarks,” leaving the pop singer-songwriter flustered. Before that, he was seen line dancing.

Bublé responded by boxing Horan in the “penalty box,” joking, “When somebody’s a bad boy, we put them in the penalty box. Now you get two minutes for looking too good.”

The Twist

It seems The Voice Season 28 upped the ante this season by introducing “The Carson Callback.” The host, Carson Daly, said in the trailer, “Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks and I’ve never been able to do anything about it until right now,” which was a surprise to the coaches (or you know, they’re good actors and were just pretending they did not know of this twist beforehand).

The Carson Callback twist seems to give Daly the chance to give contestants a second chance.