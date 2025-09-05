The Most Annoying NFL Players
The NFL season has begun, and there are lots of players that people love. Then there are some that are starting to grate on our nerves a bit.
The Action Network asked NFL fans to pick the player that they find most annoying. The top 5 according to the fans.
1. Aaron Rodgers .. 24%
2. Travis Kelce … 17%
3. Patrick Mahomes … 11%
4. Dak Prescott … 6%
5. Odell Beckham Jr. … 5%
Here is what the Action Network said about number one. "The Steelers quarterback was named the most annoying player for the second consecutive year, with 24% of the vote. His outspoken views, ego, and history of clashing with media and coaches contribute to this perception."
I think we all know what makes Travis Kelce so annoying. Of course if you're a Swiftie, he is not annoying, he is Prince Charming. I guess annoying is in the eye of the beholder.