King Of Fire Pizza Opening South Carolina Locations

There's no denying I love a good pizza. And, one of my all time favorites is King Of Fire Pizza. What started as a food truck has steadily been opening brick and mortar structures recently. So, when I saw the news about the expansion into South Carolina I was thrilled.

When I First Tried King Of Fire Pizza

I first tried King Of Fire Pizza a couple of years ago when I found them parked in front of a liquor store near where I live in Indian Land, South Carolina. Believe it or not it was the Saturday before Father's Day, and I was shopping for my husband at said liquor store. LOL. I ordered their pepperoni with hot honey. And, I became a fan for life.

Then we found them at Open Tap brewery in Charlotte just last year when we were having a Sunday Funday with friends. At our suggestion our friends ordered a pie. Instantly, they became fans of King Of Fire Pizza as well. It's easy to see why these folks have won awards for their creations.

New Locations

So now, we learn the delicious food truck creation will have more locations in the Greenville, Spartanburg and Clemson area beginning Spring 2026. This is according to a Facebook post from King Of Fire and an article from WhatNow Charlotte. But, that's not all.

Here's the part that excites me the most. They are bringing a brick and mortar location to South Carolina in Indian Land super close to my home! They will open a more than 3400 square foot space at CrossRidge Center in Summer of 2026.