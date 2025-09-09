Morgan Wallen Shoots Music Video for ’20 Cigarettes’ Following Chart Success

Morgan Wallen shared recently that he filmed a new music video for his song "20 Cigarettes" and teased it online, so it looks like a release is in our near future. The song has become a fan favorite despite initially receiving mixed reviews from critics, thanks to its vivid storytelling and references to Nashville, including the pronunciation of Demonbreun, a well-known local spot.

During the filming of the music video, Wallen revealed the effort that went into capturing the song's theme. “I just made a music video for this song the other day, I think I at least smoked 20 of them during the making of it.” True to form, this comment set fans ablaze with questions and contributed a further degree of realism to the storyline. One TikTok follower even made a detailed assessment of the lyrics and reassured followers that the 20 cigarettes consumed fit perfectly into the narrative.

The song “20 Cigarettes” was co-written by Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, and Josh Miller. While some critics viewed the track as lighter fare on the album, fans have embraced its narrative of a one-night stand, making it one of Wallen's most discussed songs this year.

Wallen has had a particularly successful year. His album I'm the Problem spent 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, placing him among the top artists of the century for weeks at number one. He also made history by being the first act to place three songs in the Top 5 of Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart at the same time, showcasing his mega-hype, popularity, and longevity.