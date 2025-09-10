Backstage Country
How Much Would You Have Taken Home With Powerball In Each State

Rob Tanner
A customer holds a Powerball lottery ticket after purchasing it
Getty Images

The recent Powerball was worth about 1.8 Billion. But that doesn't mean that is what goes in your pocket.

So what is the payout for Powerball lump-sum cash amount after taxes for all 50 states? This is according to an analysis from usamega.com.

Alabama and Alaska don't offer powerball

Arizona
$500,014,980 cash payout 
Arkansas
$488,445,380 cash payout
California
$520,674,980 cash payout
Colorado
$484,313,380 cash payout
Connecticut
$462,909,620 cash payout
Delaware
$466,132,580 cash payout
Florida
$520,674,980 cash payout
Georgia
$477,784,820 cash payout
Hawaii
Does not offer Powerball
Idaho
$473,611,500 cash payout
Illinois
$479,768,180 cash payout
Indiana
$495,882,980 cash payout

These are some examples. In North Carolina, you would have $485,552,980 cash payout. South Carolina is less at $469,438,180 cash payout.

Looks like it makes a very big difference depending on what state you reside in. Choose carefully, lottery players!

See the full list here


Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
