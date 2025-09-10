How Much Would You Have Taken Home With Powerball In Each State
The recent Powerball was worth about 1.8 Billion. But that doesn’t mean that is what goes in your pocket. So what is the payout for Powerball lump-sum cash amount after…
So what is the payout for Powerball lump-sum cash amount after taxes for all 50 states? This is according to an analysis from usamega.com.
Alabama and Alaska don't offer powerball
Arizona
$500,014,980 cash payout
Arkansas
$488,445,380 cash payout
California
$520,674,980 cash payout
Colorado
$484,313,380 cash payout
Connecticut
$462,909,620 cash payout
Delaware
$466,132,580 cash payout
Florida
$520,674,980 cash payout
Georgia
$477,784,820 cash payout
Hawaii
Does not offer Powerball
Idaho
$473,611,500 cash payout
Illinois
$479,768,180 cash payout
Indiana
$495,882,980 cash payout
These are some examples. In North Carolina, you would have $485,552,980 cash payout. South Carolina is less at $469,438,180 cash payout.
Looks like it makes a very big difference depending on what state you reside in. Choose carefully, lottery players!
