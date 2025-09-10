Luke Combs Scores Record 24th Top 10 on Country Airplay Chart

Luke Combs has earned his 24th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart as “Back in the Saddle” climbed from No. 11 to No. 10 on the chart. The single is the lead track from his upcoming album, co-written with Dan Isbell and Jonathan Singleton, and co-produced with Singleton and Chip Matthews.

This latest Top 10 adds to Combs' catalog of recent successes, which includes “Ain't No Love in Oklahoma,” his 18th career No. 1, and the duet “Backup Plan” with Bailey Zimmerman, which peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart.

Combs' streak of 24 Top 10s since his Country Airplay debut in 1997 now stands as the record during that span, ahead of Morgan Wallen at 21 and Thomas Rhett at 17. His “Back in the Saddle” also saw its audience impressions rise by 8% to 17.5 million during the week, underscoring strong listener momentum.

Meanwhile, Shaboozey's “Good News” remains No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a second consecutive week, drawing 32.4 million audience impressions. Its longevity displays a trend of more popular songs staying at No. 1 for longer, as was the case with much of 2024, and now moving into 2025. “Good News” is one of eight songs in 2025 to maintain the top spot for longer than one week.