Our Picks For Apple Picking In The Carolinas

It's my favorite time of year. I love everything about Fall, and I especially love apple picking in the Carolinas. Typically, the season kicks off sometime in August and runs through the Fall months. And there are so many spots in the Carolinas to enjoy this nostalgic activity we thought we'd help guide you a bit.

Charlotte on the Cheap has a huge list of places for apple picking in the Carolinas. Feel free to sort through their suggestions and choose what you like. However, I thought we'd spotlight one I hear about from friends every year. It's Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery in York, South Carolina.

Apple Picking In The Carolinas

According to their website, Windy Hill Orchard has been family owned since 1978. They open every season from mid August until Christmas. They offer 'pick your own' apples and an array of freshly made apple products, including award-winning hard ciders. But, the product I hear the most buzz about...Windy Hill's hot apple cider doughnuts!

This top spot for apple picking in the Carolinas makes their apple cider doughnuts hot and fresh every day. I haven't made it to Windy Hill yet, but I drool each year at the pics of these doughnuts my friends post. They're available for purchase at both the Farm Stand and Cider Bar during Windy Hill's seasonal hours. And, customers can choose between original or cinnamon sugar. Yes, please!

Then, there's the Cider Bar offering hard cider tastings. Guests can choose a Tasting Flight or a Pint of Cider. And there are plenty of treats for the kids, including fresh apple cider and soda along with snacks like pretzels, kettle corn and more.

Plus, don't forget the Farm Stand at this top place for apple picking in the Carolinas. Enjoy pre-picked apples, apple pies, wassail and more. But, let's not forget why folks go to Windy Hill. It's for apple picking!

Make sure you visit their website and check the calendar to schedule reservations for your apple picking adventure. They typically offer this activity form early September through October. It's all based on the growing season and when the apples ripen. But, they update their site regularly so you can plan!