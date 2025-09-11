Cabarrus County Fair Delivers On Family Fun

Fall is my favorite time of year. And nothing rings in the season like the Cabarrus County Fair. We visit every year. And, of course, we love the rides and the food so much. But, this year I had the chance to experience all the agriculture, animals and the first ever rodeo!

Cabarrus County Fair Fun

We started with Robinson's Racing Pigs. This event has been a staple of the Cabarrus County Fair for as long as I can remember. Visitors are treated to these adorable pigs running the race of their lives. You can pull for your favorite pig. And, select kids get a chance to win prizes when their pig wins the race. It's cute and not to be missed.

Then, we explored the animal exhibits. Guests can purchase food to feed these cuties. I have to say I had never fed carrots to camels. But, they were so sweet and gentle despite their enormous size. They did get a little competitive with their enclosure mates when trying to grab the treats. There were cows and goats, baby chicks and a very tired mama pig who had recently given birth. It was all so much fun to see.

My highlight was getting to milk a cow. Yep. That's something visitors to the Cabarrus County Fair actually get the opportunity to experience. We had a blast. And, the video captured for our YouTube channel is hilarious. Let's just say I'm probably not going to be recruited as a professional milker.

And finally, we wrapped up our visit with something new for this year. There's a rodeo at the Cabarrus County Fair. All the excitement you expect from a rodeo is right there at the fair.