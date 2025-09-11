Register to win Tickets to see Lily Rose
Register for your chance to win tickets to see Lily Rose at Coyote Joe’s on October 3rd! For the “Lily Rose” Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept 11, 2025 and 11:59 PM…
Register for your chance to win tickets to see Lily Rose at Coyote Joe's on October 3rd!
For the “Lily Rose" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept 11, 2025 and 11:59 PM on October 1st, 2025, by visiting www.country1037.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Oct. 2nd, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to see "Lily Rose" at Coyote Joe's on October 3rd, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $40. Ten (10) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WSOC-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!