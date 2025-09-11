Register to win Tickets to see Lily Rose

For the “Lily Rose" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Sept 11, 2025 and 11:59 PM on October 1st, 2025, by visiting www.country1037.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Oct. 2nd, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to see "Lily Rose" at Coyote Joe's on October 3rd, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $40. Ten (10) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WSOC-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!