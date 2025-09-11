This Day in Country History: September 11

Ever since the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001, Sept. 11 has been a day of remembrance. However, there have been numerous bright spots and events on Sept. 11 across the years, including honors and awards for Brandi Carlile and John Prine, and Tim McGraw's record certifications.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant milestones for Sept. 11 include:

2019: Brandi Carlisle won Artist of the Year at the Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 11. John Prine won Album of the Year for The Tree of Forgiveness and Song of the Year for "Summer's End."

Brandi Carlisle won Artist of the Year at the Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sept. 11. John Prine won Album of the Year for The Tree of Forgiveness and Song of the Year for "Summer's End." 2019: Marty Stuart was chosen as artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, performing on Sept. 11, 18, and 25. Stuart's Sept. 11 performance was to celebrate his 10th studio album, The Pilgrim, released in 1999; he was joined by guests including Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris.

Cultural Milestones

A benefit concert and the launch of a new non-profit venture both took place on Sept. 11:

2015: Clint Black gave a benefit performance at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas to support the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Proceeds went to charities and non-profit organisations that help find homes for wild mustangs removed from federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Clint Black gave a benefit performance at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas to support the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Proceeds went to charities and non-profit organisations that help find homes for wild mustangs removed from federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. 2017: In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which devastated the U.S. Virgin Islands and Kenny Chesney's island home, the singer launched the Love for Love City Foundation to raise money for those who needed help after the storm.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Trace Adkins and Tim McGraw had big moments on this day in country music history:

2011: Trace Adkins held a performance at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, sponsored by the United Services Organizations as a tribute service to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers.

Trace Adkins held a performance at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, sponsored by the United Services Organizations as a tribute service to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers. 2014: Superstar Tim McGraw landed two Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America for "Truck Yeah" and "One of Those Nights." Both songs were from McGraw's Two Lanes of Freedom album, which received a Gold certification.

Industry Changes and Challenges

There was relief with the confirmation of the safety of Garth Brooks after the Twin Towers attack on Sept. 11:

2001: On the day the Twin Towers in Manhattan, New York, were attacked by terrorists, Garth Brooks was in the area for Read Across America Day, a program to promote reading to children. When Brook's wife, Trisha Yearwood, heard about the attacks, she spent hours frantically trying to reach him; she did finally contact him and confirmed that he was safe.

On the day the Twin Towers in Manhattan, New York, were attacked by terrorists, Garth Brooks was in the area for Read Across America Day, a program to promote reading to children. When Brook's wife, Trisha Yearwood, heard about the attacks, she spent hours frantically trying to reach him; she did finally contact him and confirmed that he was safe. 2020: Songwriter Troy Jones died on Sept. 11 at his home in Lay Lake in Fayetteville, Alabama, during a freak accident that involved a live electrical current. Jones wrote songs including "People Are Crazy" and "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer," both of which were recorded by Billy Currington.