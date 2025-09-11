Zach Bryan Shows Up Out of Nowhere at Toronto Show With The Lumineers

Fans at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto had a major surprise in store when Zach Bryan joined The Lumineers on stage for a duet of "Spotless" during the band's second night show. The unanticipated collaboration gave concert-goers a moment to remember and almost instantaneously created a stir online.

Bryan's performance was notable because this was only the sixth time he had performed "Spotless" live since it was released in 2023. This performance was also the first time the song had been performed since August 2024, making it even more remarkable.

In addition to the duet, Bryan also performed "Stubborn Love," which is one of The Lumineers' most popular songs. This song delighted the audience as yet another highlight of the night. The collaboration showed how much Bryan appreciates the band and how much he loves to connect with different audiences through random performances.

This Toronto event followed another surprise moment earlier in September when Bryan performed at Notre Dame, where comedian Shane Gillis joined him on stage for a humorous cameo. These surprise public appearances illustrate Bryan's erratic performance style and provide interesting fan interaction opportunities.

Bryan's September calendar is still crowded with major stadium events planned at Notre Dame Stadium and the University of Michigan Stadium, and shows not only how he is riding high as of late and in a busy touring cycle, but also how his over-the-top performance style gives the fans something to look forward to when they think about what might happen; whether it is a collaboration or some other surprise.