Zach Top Makes History: Debut Album Earns Rare CMA Album of the Year Nod

Zach Top was nominated for Album of the Year for his debut project, Cold Beer & Country Music, at the 2025 CMA Awards. This is significant as this is the first nominated title in the Album of the Year award category to be a debut project in 10 years, since Chris Stapleton won with Traveller in 2015.

Historically, only three debut albums have won CMA Album of the Year: Traveller by Chris Stapleton, Pickin' on Nashville by The Kentucky Headhunters, and There Goes My Everything by Jack Greene. The infrequency of debut wins emphasizes how significant Zach Top's nomination is.

A total of 19 debut albums have been nominated for Album of the Year in CMA history. This list now includes Cold Beer & Country Music, which was released on Apr. 5, 2024, and produced by Carson Chamberlain. Jack Greene's groundbreaking win for There Goes My Everything in 1966 marked the first debut album ever to claim the award.

The 2025 CMA Awards nominations were announced on Sept. 8. Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley led the field with six nominations each. Morgan Wallen earned three nominations, while Chris Stapleton received multiple nods as well. Zach Top scored five nominations, including Single and Song of the Year for “I Never Lie,” along with Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.

A rise in the recognition of female-identifying country artists is apparent, as Wilson, Moroney, and Langley all made the top of the nominations list, even with the biases against women that exist on country radio airplay. Their prominence signals a shifting landscape in the genre.

Several artists have historically received multiple nominations for debut albums. Wynonna Judd has the distinction of being a two-time nominee for her solo debut and as part of The Judds, and it illustrates how important debut works are in the country music genre.