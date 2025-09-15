Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Gavin Adcock
We're so excited to announce Gavin Adcock will be joining us for 2025 Stars & Guitars! He'll be there, Thursday, November 13, at Ovens Auditorium for the show! Get your tickets ASAP!
Meet Gavin Adock
Gavin’s independent singles quickly amassed millions of streams, showcasing his blend of grunge-rock energy with traditional country roots. His breakout hit, "A Cigarette," alone has garnered 150 million+ streams, contributing to his collective global stream count surpassing 1 billion!
He released his debut album, "Bonfire Blackout," in May 2023, followed by a sophomore major-label album, "Actin’ Up Again," in August 2024—making it the biggest major-label country debut by a solo male artist that year!
Adcock’s music is known for its unfiltered, narrative-driven lyrics—touching on themes like heartbreak, demons, and rowdy nights—as well as jaw-dropping live shows that often turn into full-blown parties!
