Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Gavin Adcock

We're so excited to announce Gavin Adcock will be joining us for 2025 Stars & Guitars! He'll be there, Thursday, November 13, at Ovens Auditorium for the show! Get your tickets ASAP!

Meet Gavin Adock

Gavin’s independent singles quickly amassed millions of streams, showcasing his blend of grunge-rock energy with traditional country roots. His breakout hit, "A Cigarette," alone has garnered 150 million+ streams, contributing to his collective global stream count surpassing 1 billion!

He released his debut album, "Bonfire Blackout," in May 2023, followed by a sophomore major-label album, "Actin’ Up Again," in August 2024—making it the biggest major-label country debut by a solo male artist that year!

Adcock’s music is known for its unfiltered, narrative-driven lyrics—touching on themes like heartbreak, demons, and rowdy nights—as well as jaw-dropping live shows that often turn into full-blown parties!

Check Gavin out on all of his social media!

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
