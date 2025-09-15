Cody Johnson to Headline and Compete at Hondo Rodeo Fest 2025 in Phoenix

Texas native Cody Johnson will be the headliner and also compete in the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 7. Known for his genuine cowboy background, Johnson will take part in rodeo events during the festival, marking his first time roping at this event.

The three-night Hondo Rodeo Fest will feature major musical acts including Nickelback, Jason Aldean, and Jon Pardi. Johnson's dual role as a performer and competitor exemplifies the strength of his ties to "real" cowboy culture, and this distinguishes him from other artists in the country music world today.

"Team roping has always been a huge part of my life. It's my refuge from the stage and the spotlight," he said. "When I'm on horseback with a rope in hand, I'm not the guy on tour or in the studio, I'm just a cowboy, and that's who I've always been at heart."

"He's actually going to rope at the Hondo this year," said Trawick. "Fans are going to get to see him ride and rope at the Hondo for the first time ever. Pressure is on Cody. It's out there. It's in the public."

Johnson has been criticized for being "too country," or "too rodeo" for radio. For example, his song "Dear Rodeo" was called "too rodeo" because of what it talks about with rodeo, animal cruelty related to rodeo, and so on, which has caused radio stations to shy away from it. However, producer Trent Wilmon asked Johnson to stay true to the storytelling nature of his music and what inspired him to write in the first place, even if some of his songs aren't really what radio is looking for.