Country 103.7 Stars & Guitars FAQ
The clock is ticking, and November will be here before you know it! November 13th, meet us at Ovens Auditorium for Stars & Guitars! This unique performance will allow guests to sit back and understand the stories and meanings behind some of their favorite songs!
Country 103.7 Stars & Guitars is presented by James River Equipment, your local, authorized John Deere dealer. James River Delivers
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: WHERE CAN I GET TICKETS?
- Get tickets online here. You can also register online to win free tickets or listen to Country 103.7 for ticket giveaways happening on the air, leading up to the show.
Q: WILL THERE BE CHANCES TO WIN FREE TICKETS?
- Yes, you can register online during the online giveaway or listen for opportunities to win during Tanner in the Morning and Charlie & Debbie in the Afternoon.
Q: WILL THERE BE A PRESALE OPPORTUNITY FOR TICKETS?
- Yes! Presale takes place Thursday, September 18, from 10 am - 10 pm. The presale is LIMITED and the code is Country1037.
Q: WHEN & WHERE IS THE SHOW?
- The show will take place at Ovens Auditorium on Thursday, November 13th.
Q: WHAT IS THE BAG POLICY FOR OVENS AUDITORIUM?
- The bag policy for Ovens Auditorium is as follows: Any non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size, which is approximately the size of a handbag with or without a handle/strap, such as a small clutch purse. Clear bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the venue. Prohibited Bags: Any non-clear bag larger than 4.5” x 6.5” and clear bags larger than 12” x 6” x 12” are not allowed. These include but are not limited to: backpacks, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, computer bags, fanny packs, coolers of any kind, and luggage of any kind. *All permitted items inside the venue are subject to search upon entry and at any point while on the Bojangles Entertainment Complex property. Exceptions can be made upon request for medically necessary items. Please call us at 704-372-3600 to arrange for medical exceptions in advance.*
Q: CAN CHILDREN ATTEND THE SHOW?
- YES! We're happy to announce that children can attend the show as long as they have a ticket purchased for them. The event is family-friendly, and we hope to see the entire family there!
