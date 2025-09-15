How to Get Tickets to Country 103.7’s Stars & Guitars 2025
The time is almost here! Mark those calendars, Country 103.7 is heading to Ovens Auditorium to bring Charlotte the first show of its kind. Country 103.7 presents Stars & Guitars!…
The time is almost here! Mark those calendars, Country 103.7 is heading to Ovens Auditorium to bring Charlotte the first show of its kind. Country 103.7 presents Stars & Guitars! Your chance to hear the stories behind some of your favorite songs is happening on November 13, 2025.
Country 103.7 Stars & Guitars is presented by James River Equipment, your local, authorized John Deere dealer. James River Delivers
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 19, at 10:00 am. There will be a LIMITED number of tickets available for presale on Thursday, September 18, from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm. The presale code is: Country 1037. Get your tickets here.
You don't want to miss this show, so make sure to get your tickets before it's too late.
Want more ways to get tickets for the show? Check them out below!
LISTEN & WIN
- Country 103.7 will be doing on-air giveaways throughout the next few months, leading up to the show. Make sure to tune in to Tanner in the Morning Show and Charlie and Debbie in the afternoons for your chance to win FREE tickets!
REGISTER TO WIN
- Feeling lucky? You can register to win a pair of tickets to the show online at Country1037fm.com.