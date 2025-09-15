Register To Win: Cody Johnson

Sponsored By: Colonial Life Arena

Country 103.7 is giving you the hookup to see Cody Johnson before you can even buy tickets! Enter BELOW for your shot at winning your way in to one of the hottest shows of 2025.

🔥 The Details:

Multi-Platinum recording artist COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville’s own Cody Johnson — fresh off his CMA Entertainer of the Year nomination and riding high on his latest release “The Fall” — is bringing his explosive live show to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, February 28th.

🎟️ Tickets officially go on sale Friday, September 19th at 10am… but why wait when you can WIN them right here first?

✨ With smash hits like “’Til You Can’t” and his chart-topping collab with Carrie Underwood “I’m Gonna Love You”, Cody is known for electrifying stages and selling out arenas nationwide. The Tennessean says it best: “Cody Johnson showcases rising mastery of his country craft.”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night. Enter below now before the rush, before the sell-out, before you can buy ’em!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.