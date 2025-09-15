Register To Win: Cody Johnson
Sponsored By: Colonial Life Arena Country 103.7 is giving you the hookup to see Cody Johnson before you can even buy tickets! Enter BELOW for your shot at winning your…
Sponsored By: Colonial Life Arena
Country 103.7 is giving you the hookup to see Cody Johnson before you can even buy tickets! Enter BELOW for your shot at winning your way in to one of the hottest shows of 2025.
🔥 The Details:
Multi-Platinum recording artist COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville’s own Cody Johnson — fresh off his CMA Entertainer of the Year nomination and riding high on his latest release “The Fall” — is bringing his explosive live show to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, February 28th.
🎟️ Tickets officially go on sale Friday, September 19th at 10am… but why wait when you can WIN them right here first?
✨ With smash hits like “’Til You Can’t” and his chart-topping collab with Carrie Underwood “I’m Gonna Love You”, Cody is known for electrifying stages and selling out arenas nationwide. The Tennessean says it best: “Cody Johnson showcases rising mastery of his country craft.”
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night. Enter below now before the rush, before the sell-out, before you can buy ’em!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Cody Johnson Columbia” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 9/16/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 9/19/25 by visiting country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. One (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 9/20/25, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Cody Johnson at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on 2/28/26. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $100. Prize provided courtesy of COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville. Otherwise, Country 103.7 General Contest Rules apply and are available at country1037fm.com.