Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock’s Feud Escalated During ‘Born & Raised Festival’

Country music drama usually involves songs about cheating, whiskey, or trucks. But this time, the drama wasn’t in lyrics; it was during a festival. Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock’s feud took center stage at the Born & Raised Festival, and let’s just say it wasn’t the vibe fans had signed up for.

Zach Bryan vs. Gavin Adcock: A Tale of Two Country Boys

On one side, you’ve got Bryan, the Oklahoma-born crooner. On the other hand, Adcock, the rowdy Georgian party rocker. The two got into a heated altercation during the Born & Raised Festival over the weekend. Adcock also shared on his Instagram a video of a visibly agitated Bryan yelling, “Hey, you wanna fight like a man? Open the gate.” Adcock wrote over the video, “When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown,” and wrote in the caption, “Eat a Snickers bro.”

Another video circulated on social media of the “I Remember Everything” singer climbing the fence to get over to Adcock's side.

Why the Bad Blood

According to NBC News, the feud seemingly started in July when Adcock called out Bryan because of his interaction with a young fan. The “A Cigarette” singer wrote on X, “If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too, and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

Social media users called out Adcock for backing away from Bryan: “Dude climbed barbed wire and called you out and you backed down,” while some called Bryan “unhinged.”

Adcock said that he didn’t want to fight Bryan before a show, “No artist that cares about their fans is going to fight right before their set, missing going on and disappointing fans that spent way too much money to be there. I wasn't even mad, didn't even have a reason to fight him,” per USA Today.