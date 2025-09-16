Get Carolina Ascent FC Tickets
Did you miss the news? This is our turf! Charlotte's stage for the city's only women's professional team, the Carolina Ascent. Carolina Ascent FC is making waves for women’s professional soccer in Charlotte. Be there for every battle, every tackle, and every goal on their climb to the championship.
More than a match. It's a movement. September 28th is Sunbelt Sunday. The first 1,000 people get a free jersey. It's dads and daughters day, a princess party with all your favorite princess characters, a bounce house, and post-game fireworks. Tickets start at $18. Together, we kick GRASS! Click here for tickets and more information.